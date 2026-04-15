Trade Sabine Royalty Trust - SBR CFD

What is Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR)?

Sabine Royalty Trust is a United States-based trust that holds royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Established to provide investors with income derived from the production of hydrocarbons, the trust primarily receives revenue from the Sabine Field located in Louisiana. The trust's assets consist mainly of overriding royalty interests, which entitle it to a percentage of production revenues without bearing the costs of exploration or development. Its income is generated from the sale of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids produced from the underlying properties. The trust operates under a legal framework that limits its ability to acquire additional assets or engage in active management of the properties. Sabine Royalty Trust is structured to distribute a substantial portion of its income to its beneficiaries, making it a vehicle for investors seeking exposure to energy commodities through royalty interests. Its operations and revenue are influenced by factors such as production levels, commodity prices, and regulatory conditions affecting the energy sector.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market price shifts as Sabine Royalty Trust trades at $74.38. Its intraday range spans from $71.7 to $73.75, with a daily percentage move of +0.2174%.

FAQ: Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR)

What is the current price of SBR stock?

The current price stands at $74.38.

Does SBR pay dividends?

The trust pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does SBR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company operates via partners and distributors in the UAE without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is SBR best known for?

The trust is most famous for its royalty interests in oil and gas properties.

What assets are typically shown together with SBR?

Commonly shown alongside SBR: Tenaris - EUR, VanEck Morningstar US ESG Wide Moat UCITS ETF, ACI Worldwide, Inc.