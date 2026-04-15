Trade Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc - PDM CFD

What is Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (PDM)?

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, acquisition, and development of office properties. The company primarily focuses on Class A office buildings located in major metropolitan markets across the United States. Its portfolio includes a diverse range of commercial office spaces designed to serve various industries and tenants. Piedmont Office Realty Trust aims to generate income through leasing its properties and enhancing asset value via strategic property management and development initiatives. The company operates with an emphasis on maintaining high-quality office environments, incorporating modern amenities and infrastructure to meet tenant needs. Its business model involves active asset management, including property renovations and repositioning to optimize occupancy and rental rates. Piedmont Office Realty Trust's operations contribute to the commercial real estate sector by providing office spaces that support business activities in urban centers. The company is part of the broader real estate industry, which plays a critical role in economic development and urban planning.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading patterns as Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc moves at $7.5. The day’s trading range is between $7.33 and $7.43, with a daily change of -0.1348%.

FAQ: Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (PDM)

What is the current price of PDM stock?

The stock price is currently $7.5.

Does PDM pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does PDM have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners or distributors.

What is PDM best known for?

The company is most famous for its ownership and management of office real estate.

What assets are typically shown together with PDM?

Commonly shown alongside PDM: Galliford Try, Ameriprise Financial Inc, Joby Aviation Inc.