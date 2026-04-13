Trade Enbridge Inc. - ENB CFD

What is Enbridge (ENB)?

Enbridge Inc. is a multinational energy transportation company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. It operates one of the largest pipeline networks in North America, specializing in the transportation of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also has significant interests in renewable energy projects and utilities. Enbridge's operations include the gathering, transmission, and distribution of energy products, serving a diverse customer base across Canada and the United States. The company focuses on maintaining and expanding its infrastructure to support energy delivery while adhering to regulatory standards and environmental considerations. Enbridge plays a key role in the energy supply chain, facilitating the movement of resources from production sites to markets. Its business model emphasizes long-term contracts and stable cash flow generation. The company is involved in various initiatives aimed at improving pipeline safety and reducing environmental impact, reflecting its commitment to operational integrity and sustainability within the energy sector.

Enbridge Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trades as Enbridge trades at $53.54. The price range spans from $53.43 to $54.56, reflecting a daily change of -1.4917%.

FAQ: Enbridge (ENB)

What is the current price of ENB stock?

The current price stands at $53.54.

Does ENB pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does ENB have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Enbridge has an official regional office in the UAE located in Abu Dhabi.

What is ENB best known for?

Enbridge is most famous for its energy infrastructure and pipeline transportation services.

What assets are typically shown together with ENB?

Commonly shown alongside ENB: Perpetua Resources Corp, SIKA, Daiwa Securities Group Inc.