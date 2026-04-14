Trade Daiwa Securities Group Inc. - 8601 CFD

What is Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (8601)?

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. is a Japanese financial services company engaged primarily in securities brokerage, investment banking, and asset management. Established in the early 20th century, the company has developed a comprehensive range of financial products and services catering to individual and institutional clients. Its operations include underwriting and distributing securities, providing advisory services for mergers and acquisitions, and managing investment funds. The group also offers retail brokerage services and wealth management solutions. With a significant presence in Japan, it maintains a network of branches and subsidiaries domestically and internationally. Daiwa Securities Group plays a role in capital markets by facilitating transactions and providing market insights. The company is recognized for its integration of traditional securities services with modern financial technology, aiming to enhance client experience and operational efficiency. It operates within a regulatory framework established by Japanese financial authorities and adheres to industry standards for risk management and corporate governance.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading activity, showing Daiwa Securities Group Inc. at ¥1550.75. Prices have varied from ¥1541.15 to ¥1570.02 during the day, with a daily change percentage of +0.4941%.

FAQ: Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (8601)

What is the current price of 8601 stock?

The last price recorded is ¥1550.75.

Does 8601 pay dividends?

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 8601 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. maintains an official office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), UAE.

What is 8601 best known for?

The company is most famous for its securities brokerage and investment services.

What assets are typically shown together with 8601?

Commonly shown alongside 8601: W R Berkley Corp, Sartorius AG - Pfd, Amundi ShortDAX Daily -2x Inverse UCITS ETF