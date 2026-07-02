Trade W R Berkley Corp - WRB

What is W R Berkley Corp (WRB)?

W R Berkley Corp is a provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries offering a range of insurance coverages including commercial, specialty, and personal lines. W R Berkley Corp serves clients across various industries, providing risk management solutions tailored to specific business needs. Its operations include underwriting, claims management, and risk assessment, supported by a decentralized organizational structure that allows for local market responsiveness. The company emphasizes disciplined underwriting practices and maintaining strong financial reserves. It also invests in technology and data analytics to enhance underwriting accuracy and operational efficiency. W R Berkley Corp is recognized for its focus on customer service and long-term relationships with brokers and policyholders. The company operates within the insurance sector, addressing diverse risks through specialized insurance products and services.

W R Berkley Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the day’s trading range, with White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd at $71.65. The price has been moving between $69.47 and $71.16, with a daily percentage change of +0.51%.

FAQ: W R Berkley Corp (WRB)

What is the current price of WRB stock?

The current price is $71.65.

Does WRB pay dividends?

W R Berkley Corp pays dividends.

Does WRB have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

W R Berkley Corp has no official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via local partners.

What is WRB best known for?

W R Berkley Corp is most famous for its property and casualty insurance services.

What assets are typically shown together with WRB?

Commonly shown alongside WRB: Berkeley Energia Limited, Pop Mart International Group Limited, Fuyao Glass Industry