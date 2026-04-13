Trade Eiffage - FGR CFD

What is Eiffage (FGR)?

Eiffage is a French construction and concessions company engaged in building, civil engineering, infrastructure, and energy services. It operates across various sectors including residential and commercial construction, transport infrastructure, and public works. The company also manages concessions such as toll roads and public facilities. Eiffage combines construction expertise with project financing and management capabilities to deliver complex infrastructure projects. Its activities encompass design, construction, maintenance, and operation of buildings and infrastructure assets. The company emphasizes sustainable development and innovation in construction methods. Eiffage’s integrated approach supports long-term asset management and contributes to urban and regional development.

Eiffage Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity for Eiffage, with a live price of €139.94. Intraday, it has ranged from €139.41 to €140.55 and shows a daily percentage move of -1.3686%.

FAQ: Eiffage (FGR)

What is the current price of FGR stock?

Eiffage's stock price is €139.94.

Does FGR pay dividends?

Eiffage via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does FGR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Eiffage operates in the UAE via partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is FGR best known for?

Eiffage is most famous for its construction and civil engineering projects.

What assets are typically shown together with FGR?

Commonly shown alongside FGR: Vulcan Materials Co, Sylvania Platinum Ltd, Canon Inc.