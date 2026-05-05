Trade Vulcan Materials Co - VMC CFD

What is Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)?

Vulcan Materials Company is a producer of construction aggregates and other construction materials in the United States. It supplies crushed stone, sand, gravel, and asphalt materials used in construction and infrastructure projects. The company serves a diverse customer base, including contractors, government agencies, and industrial clients. Vulcan Materials operates quarries, distribution terminals, and asphalt plants across multiple states. Its products are essential components in road construction, residential and commercial building, and public works projects. The company emphasizes sustainable practices in its operations, including land reclamation and environmental stewardship. Vulcan Materials plays a significant role in the construction materials industry by providing essential raw materials for infrastructure development.

Vulcan Materials Co Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active market participation, with Vulcan Materials Co priced at $293.04. The trading band has extended from $287.42 to $294.6, showing a daily percentage change of +2.0292%.

FAQ: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)

What is the current price of VMC stock?

Vulcan Materials Co's current price is $293.04.

Does VMC pay dividends?

Vulcan Materials Co pays dividends to shareholders.

Does VMC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Vulcan Materials Co operates in the UAE via distributors and has no direct regional office.

What is VMC best known for?

Vulcan Materials Co is most famous for producing construction aggregates and heavy building materials.

What assets are typically shown together with VMC?

Commonly shown alongside VMC: Invesco US High Yield Fallen Angels UCITS ETF, Royal Bank of Canada (CAD), Universal Logistics