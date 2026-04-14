Trade Canon Inc. - 7751 CFD

What is Canon Inc. (7751)?

Canon Inc. is a Japanese multinational corporation specializing in the manufacture of imaging and optical products. Its product range includes cameras, camcorders, printers, photocopiers, and medical imaging equipment. Canon is known for its contributions to digital imaging technology and has a significant presence in both consumer and professional markets. The company also develops industrial equipment and solutions related to document management and office automation. With a global operational footprint, Canon invests in research and development to enhance its technologies and expand its product portfolio.

Canon Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market activity for Canon Inc., currently at ¥4356.35. The session range has been from ¥4344.54 up to ¥4385.7, reflecting a daily price change of -0.5934%.

FAQ: Canon Inc. (7751)

What is the current price of 7751 stock?

Canon Inc.'s current price is ¥4356.35.

Does 7751 pay dividends?

Canon Inc. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 7751 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Canon Inc. has a registered presence in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is 7751 best known for?

Canon Inc. is most famous for its cameras, printers, and imaging equipment.

What assets are typically shown together with 7751?

Commonly shown alongside 7751: ERICa, Taiheiyo Cement Corporation, iShares MSCI EMU Large Cap UCITS ETF