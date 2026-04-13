Trade Ecolab Inc. - ECL CFD

What is Ecolab (ECL)?

Ecolab is a global provider of water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services. The company serves a wide range of industries including foodservice, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, and energy markets. Ecolab's offerings encompass cleaning and sanitizing products, equipment, and services aimed at improving operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability. Founded in the early 20th century, the company has expanded its operations worldwide, emphasizing innovation and environmental stewardship. Ecolab's business model integrates technology and expertise to address challenges related to water management, food safety, and infection control. The company collaborates with customers to develop customized solutions that promote health and safety standards while reducing environmental impact. Its research and development efforts focus on advancing sustainable practices and enhancing product performance. Ecolab operates through various segments, each targeting specific market needs with specialized products and services. The company maintains a commitment to corporate responsibility, including initiatives related to resource conservation and community engagement.

Ecolab Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the session's fluctuations as Ecolab trades at $274.61. Its intraday spread ranges from $268.82 to $274.75, accompanied by a daily change of +0.2743%.

FAQ: Ecolab (ECL)

What is the current price of ECL stock?

The last traded price is $274.61.

Does ECL pay dividends?

Ecolab pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does ECL have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Ecolab has an official regional office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is ECL best known for?

Ecolab is most famous for its water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with ECL?

Commonly shown alongside ECL: SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund, Eurocommercial Properties, Europris