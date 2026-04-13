Trade Europris - EPRo CFD

What is Europris (EPRo)?

Europris ASA is a Norwegian discount retail chain offering a wide range of consumer goods including household items, food products, and seasonal merchandise. The company operates numerous stores across Norway, targeting cost-conscious consumers with competitive pricing. Europris focuses on providing value through a broad assortment of products in categories such as home, leisure, and personal care. Its business model emphasizes efficient supply chain management and store operations to maintain low prices. The company serves both urban and rural markets, adapting its product offerings to local preferences. Europris also engages in initiatives to improve sustainability and reduce environmental impact within its retail operations.

Europris Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading conditions, with Europris at kr94.2. Prices have ranged from kr91.9 up to kr94.3 during the day, showing a daily change of 0%.

FAQ: Europris (EPRo)

What is the current price of EPRo stock?

The latest price for Europris is kr94.2.

Does EPRo pay dividends?

Europris pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does EPRo have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Europris operates in the UAE only through partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is EPRo best known for?

Europris is most famous for being a discount retail chain in Norway.

What assets are typically shown together with EPRo?

Commonly shown alongside EPRo: Halfords Group, Mercialys, IAG - EUR