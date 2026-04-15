Trade SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund - SFYau CFD

What is SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund (SFYau)?

The SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund is an exchange-traded fund designed to track the performance of the S&P/ASX 50 Index, which comprises 50 of the largest companies listed on the Australian Securities Exchange by market capitalization. The fund provides investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of leading Australian companies across various sectors, including financials, materials, healthcare, and consumer discretionary. It aims to replicate the index's returns by holding constituent securities in proportions that mirror the index composition. The fund offers a means for investors to gain broad market exposure with a single investment vehicle, facilitating portfolio diversification and passive investment strategies.

SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market fluctuations, with SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund currently valued at A$79.029. The intraday price movement covers a spread between A$78.771 and A$79.07, accompanied by a daily change of -0.2139%.

FAQ: SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund (SFYau)

What is the current price of SFYau stock?

The last traded price is A$79.029.

Does SFYau pay dividends?

The fund distributes dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does SFYau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund operates via financial intermediaries in the UAE and does not maintain a regional office or subsidiary.

What is SFYau best known for?

SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund is most famous for tracking the performance of the top 50 companies on the ASX.

What assets are typically shown together with SFYau?

Commonly shown alongside SFYau: Dunelm Group, Middlesex Water Co, Crest Nicholson