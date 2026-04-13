Trade Eastman Chemical Co - EMN CFD

What is Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)?

Eastman Chemical Company is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of advanced materials, chemicals, and fibers. It serves diverse markets including transportation, building and construction, and consumables. The company operates through various segments, focusing on innovation and sustainability to develop products that improve the quality of life. Its portfolio includes additives, adhesives, and functional products used in everyday items. Eastman emphasizes research and development to enhance product performance and environmental compatibility. The company maintains manufacturing facilities worldwide and engages in partnerships to expand its technological capabilities. Its operations are supported by a commitment to safety, corporate responsibility, and ethical business practices. Eastman Chemical Company plays a significant role in the chemical industry by providing solutions that address global challenges and meet evolving customer needs.

Eastman Chemical Co Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest trading activity, with Eastman Chemical Co currently at $73.71. It has fluctuated between $72.7 and $74.35 during the session, reflecting a daily change of -0.0943%.

FAQ: Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)

What is the current price of EMN stock?

Eastman Chemical Co's current price stands at $73.71.

Does EMN pay dividends?

Eastman Chemical Co pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does EMN have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company has an official regional office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is EMN best known for?

Eastman Chemical Co is most famous for its specialty chemicals and advanced materials.

What assets are typically shown together with EMN?

Commonly shown alongside EMN: Cardinal Health, Bank of Hawaii Corp, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF