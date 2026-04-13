Trade Bank of Hawaii Corp - BOH CFD

What is Bank of Hawaii Corp (BOH)?

Bank of Hawaii Corp is a regional financial services company offering a variety of banking and financial products. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, including deposit accounts, loans, mortgages, and wealth management. The company operates primarily in Hawaii and the Pacific region, serving individual customers, businesses, and government entities. Bank of Hawaii Corp focuses on community banking with an emphasis on local market expertise and customer relationships. Its services also encompass trust and investment management, insurance, and other financial solutions. The company is regulated by federal and state banking authorities and complies with applicable banking laws and regulations. It maintains a network of branches and ATMs to facilitate customer access to its services. Bank of Hawaii Corp contributes to the economic development of the areas in which it operates by supporting local businesses and consumers.

Bank of Hawaii Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trading trends, with TopBuild Corp currently at $78.3. Its trading range has extended from $76.13 to $78.1, reflecting a daily change of -0.6246%.

FAQ: Bank of Hawaii Corp (BOH)

What is the current price of BOH stock?

The stock is currently priced at $78.3.

Does BOH pay dividends?

Bank of Hawaii Corp distributes dividends to its investors.

Does BOH have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Bank of Hawaii Corp maintains an official presence in the UAE through a representative office located in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

What is BOH best known for?

The company is most famous for its comprehensive banking and financial services in Hawaii and the Pacific region.

What assets are typically shown together with BOH?

Commonly shown alongside BOH: Old Second Bancorp Inc, HUUUGE Inc, Waste Connections