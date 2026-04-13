Trade Cardinal Health - CAH CFD

What is Cardinal Health (CAH)?

Cardinal Health, Inc. is a healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. It provides pharmaceuticals and medical products to hospitals, pharmacies, and other healthcare providers. The company operates through segments including pharmaceutical distribution and medical products and services. Cardinal Health offers supply chain solutions, logistics, and inventory management services to healthcare facilities. It also manufactures medical and surgical products such as gloves, surgical apparel, and fluid management products. The company supports healthcare providers by facilitating the distribution of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, aiming to improve healthcare delivery efficiency. Cardinal Health is a key participant in the healthcare supply chain, serving a broad customer base across the United States and internationally.

Cardinal Health Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market moves, as Cardinal Health trades at $214.65. Today's range spans from $213.73 up to $217.35, with a daily change percentage of -0.4414%.

FAQ: Cardinal Health (CAH)

What is the current price of CAH stock?

Cardinal Health is currently priced at $214.65.

Does CAH pay dividends?

Cardinal Health pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does CAH have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Cardinal Health has an official office in Dubai, UAE.

What is CAH best known for?

Cardinal Health is most famous for its healthcare services and medical products distribution.

What assets are typically shown together with CAH?

Commonly shown alongside CAH: Plus500, Arrowhead Pharma, iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF