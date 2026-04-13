HomeMarketsSharesEagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Trade Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. - ECC CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-13 19:45:24
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.07
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021457 %
(-$4.29)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.02146%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000765 %
(-$0.15)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.00076%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close3.78
Open3.81
1-Year Change-45.73%
Day's Range3.71 - 3.81

Trade Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. - ECC CFD

What is Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC)?

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a specialty finance company that focuses on providing capital solutions to the specialty finance market. The company primarily invests in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and other credit-related assets. Its business model involves acquiring and managing a portfolio of CLO debt and equity interests, aiming to generate income through interest payments and capital appreciation. Eagle Point Credit Company operates within the broader financial services industry, serving institutional investors and other market participants interested in credit investments. The company is structured as a business development company (BDC), which allows it to provide financing to middle-market companies and other borrowers. Its investment strategy emphasizes risk-adjusted returns through diversified exposure to various credit instruments. The management team is responsible for sourcing, underwriting, and monitoring investments to maintain portfolio quality. Eagle Point Credit Company is subject to regulatory oversight applicable to BDCs and operates within the framework of U.S. securities laws.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading levels with Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. valued at $3.82. The day’s price has varied between $3.68 and $3.82 with a change of -1.8421%.

FAQ: Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC)

What is the current price of ECC stock?

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.'s current price is $3.82.

Does ECC pay dividends?

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does ECC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. does not have an official regional office, subsidiary, or registered presence in the UAE and operates through partners and distributors.

What is ECC best known for?

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is most famous for its specialty finance and credit investment strategies.

What assets are typically shown together with ECC?

Commonly shown alongside ECC: Haier Electronics, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares, Reynolds Consumer Products

Latest shares articles

Oil pipelines
Oil drops on de-escalation hopes, but risks remain
Markets react to the ceasefire deal between the US and Iran with oil dropping over 10% from the recent highs
14:23, 8 April 2026
NVIDIA logo
NVIDIA ignites risk appetite as markets close the week on a stronger footing
NVIDIA's strong results drive sentiment higher as investors had began to doubt the AI narrative.
11:43, 26 February 2026
Tesla stock forecast
Tesla stock forecast: Could Q1 2026 earnings lift targets?
Tesla (TSLA) is a US-listed automotive and clean energy company whose shares trade on the Nasdaq and are closely monitored for earnings performance, delivery data and developments in technology and manufacturing. Explore third-party TSLA price targets and technical analysis.
17:23, 23 February 2026
Siemens Energy stock forecast
Siemens Energy stock forecast: Third-party price targets
Siemens Energy AG is a Germany-based energy technology company listed in Frankfurt, supplying equipment and services across power generation, grids and energy-transition projects. Explore third-party ENR price targets and technical analysis.
15:04, 3 February 2026
Related News
Reuters NewsEurope
22:21 (UTC), 6 April 2026
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Announces Full Redemption Of 6.75% Notes Due 2031 And 6.6875% Notes Due 2028
Public TechnologiesEurope
22:15 (UTC), 6 April 2026
Eagle Point Credit to redeem ECCW and ECCX notes on May 8 at USD 25 each

Read our reviews to find out more about us

Read the feedback from our clients around the world.
2025-07-01
Victor Flemming Nandwa Søder

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-07-01
Perry Reineke

I'm learning the basics of stock investing. This platform is clear and pretty good. I've been using it for over 6 months.

2025-06-29
proinpro

Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!

2025-06-27
Gio Gvazava

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-27
Douglas

Deposits and withdrawals work without issues. Very low spreads. No noticeable fees. Easy to follow.

2025-06-22
Jean A.

The app is built to make options and figures easy to understand, great for beginners and intermediate traders. Demo accounts are simple to set up. 100:1 leverage is available.

2025-06-19
foobarbeer

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-06-19
Casaubon70

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-06-19
dgogidze7

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-05-30
Brigman

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-05-24
Radioilluminati

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-05-20
GemzT

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-04-29
dmjnoor

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-03-24
Debbie P

The best trading company I've found so far and so easy to use.

2025-02-06
Nouman Butt

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews across TradingView, App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot.

4.8
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
4.6

Ready to join a leading broker?

Join our community of traders worldwide
1. Create your account2. Make your first deposit3. Start trading