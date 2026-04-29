Trade Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares - VEA CFD

What is Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (VEA)?

The Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares is an exchange-traded fund that aims to track the performance of the FTSE Developed All Cap ex US Index. This index includes stocks from developed markets outside of the United States, covering a wide range of countries in Europe, the Pacific region, and Canada. The fund invests in large-, mid-, and small-cap companies across various industries to provide broad international equity exposure. Managed by Vanguard, the ETF offers a passive investment approach with an emphasis on low costs and diversification. It serves as a tool for investors seeking to complement domestic holdings with exposure to developed international markets, thereby enhancing portfolio diversification on a global scale.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market movements, with Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares trading at $67.13. Its intraday range runs from $66.72 to $67.45, with a daily change of -1.02%.

FAQ: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (VEA)

What is the current price of VEA stock?

The current price of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares is $67.13.

Does VEA pay dividends?

This fund pays dividends to its investors.

Does VEA have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Vanguard maintains no official UAE office but collaborates with local partners for distribution.

What is VEA best known for?

The fund is most famous for tracking developed market equities outside the U.S. and Canada.

What assets are typically shown together with VEA?

Commonly shown alongside VEA: ProShares Ultra Technology, Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF, Solid Power Inc