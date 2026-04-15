Trade ProShares Ultra Technology - ROM CFD

What is ProShares Ultra Technology (ROM)?

ProShares Ultra Technology is an investment fund that seeks to provide leveraged exposure to the technology sector. It aims to deliver twice the daily performance of a technology-focused benchmark index, using financial derivatives and debt instruments to achieve this objective. The fund primarily invests in companies engaged in technology-related industries such as software, hardware, semiconductors, and information technology services. It is structured as an exchange-traded fund (ETF), allowing investors to gain amplified exposure to the technology sector's performance through a single security. The fund's strategy involves daily rebalancing to maintain its targeted leverage ratio, which can lead to compounding effects over longer periods. As a result, it is generally suited for investors with a high risk tolerance and a short-term investment horizon. The fund is part of a broader family of leveraged and inverse ETFs offered by ProShares, designed to provide various degrees of exposure to different market sectors and asset classes.

ProShares Ultra Technology Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market transactions, with ProShares Ultra Technology at $99.4. Its price has shifted between $96.64 and $99.23, reflecting a daily change of +2.6624%.

FAQ: ProShares Ultra Technology (ROM)

What is the current price of ROM stock?

The current price is $99.4.

Does ROM pay dividends?

This fund does not pay dividends.

Does ROM have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

There is no registered office or subsidiary in the UAE; operations are conducted through partners and distributors.

What is ROM best known for?

The fund is most famous for providing leveraged exposure to the technology sector.

What assets are typically shown together with ROM?

Commonly shown alongside ROM: Lufax Holding Ltd, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Allegion plc