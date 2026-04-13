Trade Dicks Sporting - DKS CFD

What is Dick's Sporting (DKS)?

Dick's Sporting Goods is a prominent American sporting goods retail company specializing in a wide range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. Founded in 1948, the company operates numerous stores across the United States, catering to diverse athletic and outdoor activities. Its product offerings include gear for team sports, fitness, outdoor recreation, and casual wear. The company also provides services such as equipment customization and expert advice through its in-store staff. Over the years, it has expanded its footprint through acquisitions and the development of private-label brands. Dick's Sporting Goods serves a broad customer base, including amateur and professional athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and outdoor adventurers. The company emphasizes a comprehensive retail experience by combining physical stores with e-commerce platforms, allowing customers to shop conveniently. It is recognized for its commitment to community engagement, youth sports initiatives, and promoting active lifestyles. The company operates within a competitive retail environment, facing challenges and opportunities related to consumer trends and technological advancements.

Dick's Sporting Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the trading session, with Dick's Sporting at $210.59. Price levels have moved between $209.54 and $214.62 so far, reflecting a daily percentage change of -0.7955%.

FAQ: Dick's Sporting (DKS)

What is the current price of DKS stock?

The current price is $210.59.

Does DKS pay dividends?

The company pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does DKS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Dick's Sporting Goods operates in the UAE through authorized partners and distributors without a direct regional office or subsidiary.

What is DKS best known for?

Dick's Sporting is most famous for its wide range of sporting goods and outdoor equipment.

What assets are typically shown together with DKS?

Commonly shown alongside DKS: Gorman-Rupp Co/The, First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund, Priority Technology Holdings Inc