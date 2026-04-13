Trade Gorman-Rupp Co/The - GRC CFD

What is Gorman-Rupp Co/The (GRC)?

The Gorman-Rupp Company is an American manufacturer specializing in the design and production of pumps and pumping systems. Its product portfolio includes centrifugal pumps, submersible pumps, and self-priming pumps used across various industries such as municipal, industrial, construction, and agriculture. The company serves customers worldwide, providing solutions for water transfer, wastewater management, and fluid handling applications. Gorman-Rupp emphasizes engineering innovation and product quality to meet diverse operational requirements. Its manufacturing facilities and distribution networks support a broad range of markets, reflecting a commitment to reliability and performance in fluid management technologies.

Gorman-Rupp Co/The Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market activity for Ingevity Corp, now priced at $72.53. It has experienced a trading range between $67.42 and $72.14, with a daily change percentage of +4.4815%.

FAQ: Gorman-Rupp Co/The (GRC)

What is the current price of GRC stock?

The current stock price is $72.53.

Does GRC pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does GRC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Gorman-Rupp Co/The does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners or distributors.

What is GRC best known for?

Gorman-Rupp Co/The is most famous for manufacturing pumps and pumping systems.

What assets are typically shown together with GRC?

Commonly shown alongside GRC: Eastern Bankshares Inc, Blink Charging Co., Schroder Oriental Income Fund Ltd