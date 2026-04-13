Trade First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund - FEP CFD

What is First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP)?

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe Index. This fund employs a quantitative stock selection methodology that combines growth and value factors to identify potential investment opportunities within European equity markets. It offers exposure to a diversified portfolio of European companies across various sectors and countries. The fund is designed for investors seeking to invest in European equities with a rules-based, systematic approach. It provides an alternative to traditional market-capitalization-weighted indexes by emphasizing factors believed to contribute to stock performance. The fund is managed with a focus on transparency and liquidity inherent to exchange-traded funds.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active market exchange, with First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund at $58.44. Throughout the day, it has ranged from $55.36 to $58.17, with a change percentage of +0.7103%.

FAQ: First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP)

What is the current price of FEP stock?

The fund's last price is $58.44.

Does FEP pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the fund based on its underlying asset income.

Does FEP have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The fund does not have an official presence or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through international exchanges.

What is FEP best known for?

The fund is most famous for its strategy of selecting European stocks using the AlphaDEX methodology.

What assets are typically shown together with FEP?

Commonly shown alongside FEP: iShares Edge MSCI Europe Value Factor UCITS ETF, Steadfast Group Limited, Americana Restaurants International PLC - Foreign Co