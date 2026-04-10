Trade Americana Restaurants International PLC - Foreign Co - AMRae CFD

What is Americana Restaurants International PLC - Foreign Co (AMRae)?

Americana Restaurants International PLC is a company engaged in the food and beverage industry, primarily operating quick-service restaurants and casual dining outlets. The company manages a diverse portfolio of international and regional food brands, serving a variety of cuisines across multiple countries. Its operations include franchising, food service management, and restaurant development, focusing on delivering consistent dining experiences. Americana Restaurants International PLC has established a significant presence in the Middle East and North Africa region, contributing to the growth of the foodservice sector in these markets. The company emphasizes operational efficiency, customer service, and adherence to food safety standards. Its business model integrates both company-owned and franchised outlets, allowing for expansion and adaptation to local market preferences. Americana Restaurants International PLC operates within a competitive landscape that includes global and regional foodservice operators, requiring continuous innovation and responsiveness to consumer trends. The company’s activities encompass supply chain management, marketing, and brand development to support its restaurant network.

Americana Restaurants International PLC - Foreign Co Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market activity, with UBS Group AG - US priced at AED1.87. The price has fluctuated between AED1.82 and AED1.85, reflecting a daily change of +1.0989%.

FAQ: Americana Restaurants International PLC - Foreign Co (AMRae)

What is the current price of AMRae stock?

The current trading price is AED1.87.

Does AMRae pay dividends?

Americana Restaurants International PLC pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does AMRae have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Americana Restaurants International PLC has an official regional office in the UAE, including locations in Dubai Internet City.

What is AMRae best known for?

The company is most famous for operating quick-service restaurant chains.

What assets are typically shown together with AMRae?

Commonly shown alongside AMRae: Albertsons Companies, Inc., Comfort Systems USA Inc, China State Construction