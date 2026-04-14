Trade Albertsons Companies, Inc. - ACI CFD

What is Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI)?

Albertsons Companies, Inc. is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States. The company operates a network of supermarkets and grocery stores under various banners, offering a range of products including fresh produce, meat, dairy, bakery items, and pharmacy services. Albertsons Companies serves diverse customer demographics through its physical retail locations and digital platforms. The company emphasizes supply chain management, merchandising, and customer loyalty programs to maintain competitiveness in the retail sector. Its operations include store management, distribution, and private label product development. Albertsons Companies plays a significant role in the U.S. grocery industry, providing essential goods and services across multiple regions.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading in Albertsons Companies, Inc., which is currently priced at $16.45. During the session, its price has ranged from $15.87 to $16.85, reflecting a daily change of -2.2011%.

FAQ: Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI)

What is the current price of ACI stock?

The current price is $16.45.

Does ACI pay dividends?

Albertsons Companies, Inc. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does ACI have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company does not have a registered office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through distributors.

What is ACI best known for?

Albertsons Companies, Inc. is most famous for operating a large chain of grocery stores across the United States.

What assets are typically shown together with ACI?

Commonly shown alongside ACI: Asseco Poland SA, Lamb Weston, First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF