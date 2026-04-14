Trade Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. - LW CFD

What is Lamb Weston (LW)?

Lamb Weston is a global food processing company specializing in the production and distribution of frozen potato products. Established in the mid-20th century, the company has developed a broad portfolio that includes frozen fries, hash browns, and other potato-based items primarily used by foodservice providers and retailers. Lamb Weston operates manufacturing facilities in multiple countries, supporting its extensive supply chain and distribution network. The company serves a diverse customer base, including quick-service restaurants, casual dining establishments, and retail consumers. Its operations emphasize food safety, quality control, and sustainability practices, reflecting industry standards and regulatory requirements. Lamb Weston's product innovation and operational efficiency contribute to its position within the frozen food sector. The company's business model integrates agricultural sourcing, processing, and logistics to meet global demand for convenient potato products. It maintains partnerships with potato growers and invests in technology to enhance product consistency and supply chain resilience.

Lamb Weston Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live trading trends, with Lamb Weston sitting at $42.97. Price fluctuations today have been between $41.68 and $42.91, resulting in a daily change of +1.1361%.

FAQ: Lamb Weston (LW)

What is the current price of LW stock?

The current price is $42.97.

Does LW pay dividends?

Lamb Weston pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does LW have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Lamb Weston does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via distributors.

What is LW best known for?

Lamb Weston is most famous for its frozen potato products.

What assets are typically shown together with LW?

Commonly shown alongside LW: Fincantieri SpA, Standex International Corp, American Resources Corporation