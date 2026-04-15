Trade Steadfast Group Limited - SDFau CFD

What is Steadfast Group Limited (SDFau)?

Steadfast Group Limited is an Australian-based company specializing in insurance broking and underwriting agency services. It operates as a network of independent insurance brokers, providing a range of insurance products and risk management solutions to individuals, businesses, and organizations. The company supports its broker network through technology platforms, marketing, and operational services, enabling brokers to deliver tailored insurance solutions. Steadfast Group Limited also offers underwriting agency services, facilitating the distribution of insurance products from various insurers. The company plays a significant role in the Australian insurance industry by fostering collaboration among brokers and enhancing their capacity to serve clients effectively. Its business model emphasizes decentralization, allowing member brokers to maintain autonomy while benefiting from shared resources and collective expertise. Steadfast Group Limited's operations extend across multiple regions, contributing to its position as a prominent participant in the insurance broking sector. The company focuses on providing comprehensive insurance solutions while supporting the professional development of its broker network.

Steadfast Group Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday trading, as Steadfast Group Limited stands at A$4.2843. The price has fluctuated between A$4.2556 and A$4.2857, with a daily percentage move of +0.4722%.

FAQ: Steadfast Group Limited (SDFau)

What is the current price of SDFau stock?

The current price is A$4.2843.

Does SDFau pay dividends?

Steadfast Group Limited pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does SDFau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Steadfast Group Limited does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners or distributors.

What is SDFau best known for?

The company is most famous for its insurance broking and underwriting agency services.

What assets are typically shown together with SDFau?

Commonly shown alongside SDFau: Lennar, Marathon Petroleum, Hilton Food Group