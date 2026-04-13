Trade Darling Ingredients Inc - DAR CFD

What is Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)?

Darling Ingredients Inc is a global company specializing in the collection and processing of edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company converts organic materials from food production and other sources into sustainable products such as animal feed ingredients, biofuels, and specialty proteins. Darling Ingredients operates facilities worldwide, serving industries including agriculture, food, pharmaceutical, and energy. Its product portfolio includes fats, proteins, and other natural ingredients derived from animal by-products and food waste. The company emphasizes sustainability and circular economy principles by transforming waste streams into valuable resources. Darling Ingredients' operations support environmental stewardship and resource efficiency across multiple sectors.

Darling Ingredients Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the day’s trading range, with Darling Ingredients Inc standing at $61.26. It has traded within a low of $60.75 and a high of $62.64, showing a daily change percentage of +0.3601%.

FAQ: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

What is the current price of DAR stock?

The current trading price is $61.26.

Does DAR pay dividends?

Darling Ingredients Inc pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does DAR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Darling Ingredients Inc does not have a direct presence in the UAE and operates through partners.

What is DAR best known for?

The company is most famous for producing sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients.

What assets are typically shown together with DAR?

Commonly shown alongside DAR: Getty Realty Corp, Halfords Group, ProAssurance Corp