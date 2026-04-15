Trade ProAssurance Corp - PRA CFD

What is ProAssurance Corp (PRA)?

ProAssurance Corp is a specialty insurance company providing professional liability insurance and related services. The company primarily serves healthcare providers, including physicians, hospitals, and other medical professionals. Its insurance products cover medical malpractice risks and other professional liabilities. ProAssurance also offers risk management services aimed at reducing claims and improving safety outcomes for its insured clients. The company operates through multiple subsidiaries and underwrites policies tailored to various medical specialties and healthcare settings. It emphasizes underwriting discipline, claims management, and customer service in its operations. ProAssurance’s business model focuses on maintaining financial strength and stability to support long-term policyholder obligations within the professional liability insurance sector.

ProAssurance Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday dynamics as Primerica Inc trades at $24.76. The session has seen a range from $24.58 to $24.66 and a daily change percentage of +0.2848%.

FAQ: ProAssurance Corp (PRA)

What is the current price of PRA stock?

ProAssurance Corp's last price is $24.76.

Does PRA pay dividends?

ProAssurance Corp pays dividends.

Does PRA have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

ProAssurance Corp has no official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners only.

What is PRA best known for?

ProAssurance Corp is most famous for providing medical professional liability insurance.

What assets are typically shown together with PRA?

Commonly shown alongside PRA: China Vanke, Xtrackers MSCI Singapore UCITS ETF, Marston's Plc