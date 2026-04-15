Trade Getty Realty Corp - GTY CFD

What is Getty Realty Corp (GTY)?

Getty Realty Corp is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, leasing, and management of retail properties primarily associated with gasoline stations and convenience stores. The company focuses on properties that are leased to major oil companies and convenience store operators, providing stable rental income through long-term leases. Its portfolio typically includes service stations and retail sites located in various regions across the United States. Getty Realty Corp operates within the commercial real estate sector, emphasizing properties that serve the energy and retail industries. The company's business model centers on acquiring properties with established tenants, aiming to generate consistent cash flows and maintain asset value. Getty Realty Corp's operations involve property management, lease administration, and strategic acquisitions to enhance its portfolio. The company is structured to benefit from the REIT framework, which offers certain tax advantages related to income distribution. Its activities contribute to the infrastructure supporting fuel retailing and convenience retail sectors.

Getty Realty Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the trading session for Griffon Corp, with a current price of $34.13. The intraday price range extends from $32.99 to $34.03, with a daily change of +1.2202%.

FAQ: Getty Realty Corp (GTY)

What is the current price of GTY stock?

The current stock price is $34.13.

Does GTY pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does GTY have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Getty Realty Corp does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners or distributors.

What is GTY best known for?

Getty Realty Corp is most famous for owning and leasing gasoline station properties.

What assets are typically shown together with GTY?

Commonly shown alongside GTY: Bioventix PLC, Playtech, Maplebear Inc