Trade Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. - 1925 CFD

What is Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (1925)?

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. is a Japanese company specializing in the construction and real estate sectors. Established in the mid-20th century, it has grown to become one of Japan's leading homebuilders and developers. The company engages in the planning, design, construction, and sale of residential, commercial, and industrial properties. Its operations also extend to urban development, logistics facilities, and environmental energy projects. Daiwa House Industry is recognized for integrating advanced technologies and sustainable practices in its construction processes. The company serves a diverse clientele, including individual homeowners, businesses, and public institutions. It maintains a significant presence in the domestic market while also pursuing international projects. The firm emphasizes innovation in building materials and methods to enhance safety, comfort, and environmental compatibility. Its corporate activities encompass a broad range of services related to real estate development, facility management, and housing solutions, reflecting a comprehensive approach to urban and community development.

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active market movements as Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. trades at ¥4913.41. Intraday, the price fluctuated from ¥4877.61 to ¥4932.56, reflecting a change of -0.5749%.

FAQ: Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (1925)

What is the current price of 1925 stock?

The stock is currently priced at ¥4913.41.

Does 1925 pay dividends?

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. distributes dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 1925 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. operates in the UAE via partnerships and distributors without a direct regional office.

What is 1925 best known for?

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. is most famous for its residential and commercial real estate development projects.

What assets are typically shown together with 1925?

Commonly shown alongside 1925: Swiss Re, The York Water Co, Toll Brothers