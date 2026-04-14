Trade Credit Saison Co., Ltd. - 8253 CFD

What is Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (8253)?

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. is a Japanese financial services company primarily engaged in credit card operations and consumer finance. Established in 1951, the company has developed a broad network of credit card services, catering to individual consumers and corporate clients. It operates various credit card brands and offers related financial products, including installment loans and leasing services. Credit Saison also provides payment processing and settlement services, leveraging technology to facilitate secure and efficient transactions. The company has diversified its business by expanding into areas such as insurance, real estate, and information technology services. Headquartered in Tokyo, Credit Saison plays a significant role in Japan's consumer credit market, contributing to the development of cashless payment infrastructure. It maintains partnerships with numerous retailers and financial institutions, supporting a wide range of consumer spending and credit needs. The company emphasizes risk management and compliance within its operations to ensure financial stability and customer trust.

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market movements as Credit Saison Co., Ltd. trades at ¥4396.3. The price range today has been between ¥4343 and ¥4417.7, with a daily percentage change of +2.074%.

FAQ: Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (8253)

What is the current price of 8253 stock?

The current price stands at ¥4396.3.

Does 8253 pay dividends?

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 8253 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. has a registered presence in the UAE through a regional office.

What is 8253 best known for?

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. is most famous for providing consumer credit and financial services.

What assets are typically shown together with 8253?

Commonly shown alongside 8253: ScotiaBank, Ondas Inc, CVR Energy Inc