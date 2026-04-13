Trade Bank of Nova Scotia - BNS CFD

What is ScotiaBank (BNS)?

Scotiabank, officially known as The Bank of Nova Scotia, is a Canadian multinational financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Established in 1832, it is one of Canada's Big Five banks and operates in various segments including personal and commercial banking, wealth management, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. The bank has a significant presence in the Americas, particularly in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. Scotiabank offers a range of financial products and services such as loans, mortgages, credit cards, and investment solutions. It also provides specialized services for corporate clients, including treasury and capital markets solutions. The institution is recognized for its extensive international operations and commitment to sustainable finance practices. Its governance structure includes a board of directors and executive leadership focused on strategic growth and risk management. Scotiabank plays a prominent role in the Canadian banking sector and maintains a diversified portfolio of financial services across multiple regions.

ScotiaBank Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading trends with ScotiaBank priced at $73.04. It has experienced a daily trading range between $72.04 and $72.98, showing a daily change of +0.2473%.

FAQ: ScotiaBank (BNS)

What is the current price of BNS stock?

The current price is $73.04.

Does BNS pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does BNS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

ScotiaBank has a registered presence and a regional office in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), UAE.

What is BNS best known for?

ScotiaBank is most famous for its comprehensive banking and financial services.

What assets are typically shown together with BNS?

Commonly shown alongside BNS: HSBC MSCI Emerging Markets Islamic Screened Capped UCITS ETF, Washington Trust Bancorp Inc, Swiss Life