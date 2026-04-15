Trade Computershare Limited - CPUau CFD

What is Computershare Limited (CPUau)?

Computershare Limited is a global provider of share registry, employee equity plans, proxy solicitation, and other financial administration services. The company offers technology-driven solutions to corporations, financial institutions, and investors. Computershare manages shareholder records, facilitates corporate actions, and supports investor communications. It also provides services related to employee share plans, governance, and stakeholder engagement. Operating across multiple countries, the company leverages digital platforms to deliver efficient and compliant services. Computershare Limited emphasizes data security, regulatory compliance, and client service in its operations. Its offerings support transparency and efficiency in capital markets and corporate governance.

Computershare Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity, with Computershare Limited currently at A$29.62. Its price has shifted between A$29.23 and A$29.87 during the day, reflecting a daily change of -0.7739%.

FAQ: Computershare Limited (CPUau)

What is the current price of CPUau stock?

Computershare Limited shares are priced at A$29.62.

Does CPUau pay dividends?

Computershare Limited pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CPUau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Computershare Limited has a registered presence in the UAE through an office in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

What is CPUau best known for?

Computershare Limited is most famous for its share registry and investor services globally.

What assets are typically shown together with CPUau?

Commonly shown alongside CPUau: Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd., Beijing Enterprises, National Bank of Canada