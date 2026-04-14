HomeMarketsSharesNational Bank of Canada

Trade National Bank of Canada - NA CFD

199.84+1.21%
The chart shows the NA stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 199.84, a high of 199.9, and a low of 197.66.
Sell

199.56

Buy

199.84

0.28
Low: 197.66High: 199.9
Sellers:
0%
Buyers:
100%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.28
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
CA$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.01726 %
(-CA$3.45)

Trade size with leverage ~ CA$20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ CA$19,000.00

-0.01726%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
CA$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.004658 %
(-CA$0.93)

Trade size with leverage ~ CA$20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ CA$19,000.00

-0.00466%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyCAD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeCanada
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close197.49
Open197.66
1-Year Change-0.84%
Day's Range197.66 - 199.9

Trade National Bank of Canada - NA CFD

What is National Bank of Canada (NA)?

National Bank of Canada is a financial institution headquartered in Montreal, providing a comprehensive range of banking and financial services. It serves individual, commercial, and institutional clients through personal banking, wealth management, corporate and investment banking, and financial markets operations. The bank operates primarily in Canada, with a strong presence in Quebec, and maintains select international activities. It offers products including loans, deposits, investment solutions, and insurance. National Bank of Canada emphasizes client relationships and community involvement, supporting economic development and financial literacy. The institution integrates technology and innovation to enhance service delivery and operational efficiency. It adheres to regulatory standards and risk management practices to maintain financial stability. The bank has a history of adapting to evolving market conditions while focusing on sustainable growth and customer satisfaction.

National Bank of Canada Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market shifts in Metro Inc, where National Bank of Canada is valued at C$199.84. The price range for the session lies between C$196.6 and C$199.92, with a daily change percentage of +0.9572%.

FAQ: National Bank of Canada (NA)

What is the current price of NA stock?

The stock is currently valued at C$199.84.

Does NA pay dividends?

Dividends are distributed by National Bank of Canada via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does NA have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

National Bank of Canada maintains a registered presence in the UAE through its office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

What is NA best known for?

The bank is most famous for its comprehensive financial services and banking solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with NA?

Commonly shown alongside NA: iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BioLife Solutions Inc, Krones

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