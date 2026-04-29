Trade iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF - HYG CFD

What is iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)?

The iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds. The fund provides exposure to bonds rated below investment grade, commonly referred to as junk bonds, which typically offer higher yields to compensate for increased credit risk. It is designed to offer investors diversified access to the high yield corporate bond market, encompassing various industries and issuers. The ETF is managed by a financial services firm specializing in exchange-traded funds and asset management. It is structured to provide liquidity and transparency, allowing investors to gain fixed income exposure through a single security. The fund's portfolio construction involves replicating the underlying index, which is maintained by a recognized financial index provider. This ETF is utilized by investors seeking income generation and portfolio diversification within the fixed income asset class.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market movements, with iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF trading at $80.23. It has fluctuated within the bounds of $80.09 to $80.25 throughout the day, reflecting a change of -0.2614%.

FAQ: iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

What is the current price of HYG stock?

The current price is $80.23.

Does HYG pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does HYG have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The ETF does not have a direct office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through local partners and distributors.

What is HYG best known for?

This ETF is most famous for providing exposure to high yield corporate bonds.

What assets are typically shown together with HYG?

Commonly shown alongside HYG: JPMorgan Active Growth ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares, Tsingtao Brewery