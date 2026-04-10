Trade Coats Group PLC - COA CFD

What is Coats Group (COA)?

Coats Group is a global industrial thread manufacturer and consumer textile crafts business. The company operates across various sectors including apparel, footwear, and industrial markets, providing a range of threads, yarns, and related products. Coats has a long history in the textile industry, with operations spanning multiple countries. Its products are used in manufacturing processes for garments, upholstery, and other textile-based goods. The company emphasizes innovation and sustainability in its production methods, aiming to meet the evolving needs of its diverse customer base. Coats serves both large multinational corporations and smaller enterprises, maintaining a broad market presence. Its operations include manufacturing, distribution, and technical support services. The company is structured to address global supply chain demands and adapts to trends in textile technology and consumer preferences.

Coats Group Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing session activity, with Coats Group priced at £0.844. The daily trading range extends from £0.8265 to £0.8505, and the price has changed by +1.5024%.

FAQ: Coats Group (COA)

What is the current price of COA stock?

The current price stands at £0.844.

Does COA pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does COA have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Coats Group has an official regional presence in the UAE through its subsidiary located in Dubai Internet City.

What is COA best known for?

Coats Group is most famous for its industrial thread and consumer textile crafts products.

What assets are typically shown together with COA?

Commonly shown alongside COA: GCM Corp Ltd, Viemed Healthcare, GXO Logistics, Inc.