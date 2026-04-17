Trade GXO Logistics, Inc. - GXO CFD

What is GXO Logistics, Inc. (GXO)?

GXO Logistics, Inc. is a global logistics company specializing in contract logistics and supply chain management services. The company provides warehousing, distribution, transportation, and fulfillment solutions to a diverse range of industries, including retail, technology, healthcare, and manufacturing. GXO focuses on leveraging technology and automation to optimize supply chain operations, enhance efficiency, and improve customer service. Its services encompass inventory management, order fulfillment, reverse logistics, and value-added services. The company operates a network of facilities across multiple countries, supporting global and regional supply chains. GXO Logistics aims to address the complexities of modern logistics through innovative solutions and operational expertise.

GXO Logistics, Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trading, as GXO Logistics, Inc. trades at $59. The day's price oscillated between $57.17 and $59.71, with a daily movement of +3.245%.

FAQ: GXO Logistics, Inc. (GXO)

What is the current price of GXO stock?

The stock is currently priced at $59.

Does GXO pay dividends?

GXO Logistics, Inc. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does GXO have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

GXO Logistics, Inc. has a registered presence in the UAE, including offices in Dubai.

What is GXO best known for?

It is most famous for its contract logistics and supply chain management services.

What assets are typically shown together with GXO?

Commonly shown alongside GXO: Legal & General Group PLC, IDEX Corp, Altimmune, Inc.