Trade IDEX Corp - IEX CFD

What is IDEX Corp (IEX)?

IDEX Corp is an industrial company that designs and manufactures specialized engineered products and systems. Its offerings include fluid and metering technologies, health and science technologies, and fire and safety equipment. IDEX serves a variety of industries such as chemical processing, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and public safety. The company focuses on innovation and precision engineering to meet specific customer requirements. Its operations involve research and development, manufacturing, and global distribution. IDEX Corp plays a role in providing critical components and systems that support industrial processes and safety applications.

IDEX Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading activity, with Botanix Pharmaceuticals Limited currently at $214.9. Its intraday price has varied from $213.96 to $218.49, with a daily change percentage of -1.7529%.

FAQ: IDEX Corp (IEX)

What is the current price of IEX stock?

The current stock price is $214.9.

Does IEX pay dividends?

IDEX Corp pays dividends.

Does IEX have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

IDEX Corp has a registered presence in the UAE through a regional office in Dubai Internet City.

What is IEX best known for?

IDEX Corp is most famous for its engineered products and fluidics solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with IEX?

Commonly shown alongside IEX: Quadient SA, International Paper, Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond