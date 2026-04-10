Trade Altimmune, Inc. - ALT CFD

What is Altimmune, Inc. (ALT)?

Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of immunotherapeutic products. The company specializes in vaccines and treatments for infectious diseases and other medical conditions. Its pipeline includes candidates targeting viral infections and metabolic diseases, utilizing proprietary technologies to enhance immune responses. Altimmune conducts research and development activities aimed at advancing novel therapies through clinical trials. The company collaborates with academic institutions and industry partners to support its development programs. Its operations encompass preclinical research, clinical development, and regulatory interactions necessary for product approval. Altimmune's strategic focus is on addressing unmet medical needs through innovative immunotherapies that can potentially improve patient outcomes.

Altimmune, Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading dynamics with Altimmune, Inc. priced at $3.27. Intraday movement ranges from $3.2 to $3.38, reflecting a daily percentage change of -3.5714%.

FAQ: Altimmune, Inc. (ALT)

What is the current price of ALT stock?

Altimmune, Inc. closed at $3.27 today.

Does ALT pay dividends?

Altimmune, Inc. does not currently pay dividends.

Does ALT have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Altimmune, Inc. operates without an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and conducts business through partners.

What is ALT best known for?

Altimmune, Inc. is most famous for its development of immunotherapeutic products.

What assets are typically shown together with ALT?

Commonly shown alongside ALT: Cardiff Oncology, Inc., Xtrackers MSCI Europe Materials Screened UCITS ETF, Immuneering Corp