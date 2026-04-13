Trade CMS Energy - CMS CFD

What is CMS Energy (CMS)?

CMS Energy is an energy company primarily engaged in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas. Its operations are concentrated in the Midwestern United States, serving residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through regulated utility subsidiaries that manage electric and natural gas infrastructure. CMS Energy focuses on maintaining reliable energy delivery, infrastructure investment, and regulatory compliance. It also pursues initiatives related to renewable energy integration and energy efficiency. The company's business activities include power generation from various sources, including fossil fuels and renewable resources. CMS Energy operates within the utility sector, balancing operational performance with environmental and regulatory considerations.

CMS Energy Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest market transactions, with CMS Energy currently at $78.03. During the session, it has moved between $77.74 and $79.18, registering a daily change of -1.6637%.

FAQ: CMS Energy (CMS)

What is the current price of CMS stock?

The last traded price is $78.03.

Does CMS pay dividends?

CMS Energy pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CMS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

CMS Energy has a registered presence in the UAE but no official regional office.

What is CMS best known for?

The company is most famous for providing electric and natural gas utility services primarily in Michigan.

What assets are typically shown together with CMS?

Commonly shown alongside CMS: Trade First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF - ROBT CFD, OneMain Holdings Inc, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF