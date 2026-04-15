Trade OneMain Holdings Inc - OMF CFD

What is OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)?

OneMain Holdings Inc is a financial services company specializing in personal loans and related financial products. The company primarily serves non-prime and near-prime consumers who may have limited access to traditional banking services. Its offerings include unsecured personal loans, secured loans, and insurance products. OneMain Holdings operates through a network of branches across the United States, providing in-person financial services alongside digital platforms to facilitate loan applications and account management. The company focuses on providing credit solutions tailored to individual customer needs, often emphasizing responsible lending practices. Its business model involves assessing credit risk and offering loans with terms designed to meet the financial circumstances of its clientele. OneMain Holdings is part of the broader consumer finance industry, competing with other lenders that target similar market segments. The firm is subject to regulatory oversight pertinent to consumer lending and financial services, ensuring compliance with applicable laws and standards.

OneMain Holdings Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live trading, with National Storage Affiliates Trust valued at $57.89. The session has seen a range from $56.15 to $57.69, and a daily change of +0.9328%.

FAQ: OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)

What is the current price of OMF stock?

The latest price is $57.89.

Does OMF pay dividends?

OneMain Holdings Inc pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does OMF have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

OneMain Holdings Inc does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via local partners.

What is OMF best known for?

OneMain Holdings Inc is most famous for providing personal loans and financial services.

What assets are typically shown together with OMF?

Commonly shown alongside OMF: Xtrackers MSCI Next Generation Internet Innovation UCITS ETF, Uniper, MPC Container Ships ASA