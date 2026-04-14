Trade Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated - 9502 CFD

What is Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (9502)?

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated is a major Japanese electric utility company primarily engaged in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. Headquartered in Nagoya, Japan, the company serves the Chubu region, which includes Aichi, Gifu, Shizuoka, and other surrounding prefectures. It operates a diverse portfolio of power generation facilities, including thermal, hydroelectric, nuclear, and renewable energy sources. The company plays a significant role in Japan's energy infrastructure, focusing on maintaining a stable electricity supply while addressing environmental concerns through the integration of cleaner energy technologies. In addition to its core electricity business, Chubu Electric Power is involved in related sectors such as energy services and telecommunications. The company is recognized for its efforts in technological innovation and sustainability initiatives aimed at reducing carbon emissions and promoting energy efficiency. It operates within the regulatory framework established by the Japanese government and contributes to regional economic development through its energy provision.

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market shifts, with Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated trading at ¥2833.84. The session has seen prices move between ¥2784.9 and ¥2837.75, marking a daily change of +1.7413%.

FAQ: Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (9502)

What is the current price of 9502 stock?

The current price stands at ¥2833.84.

Does 9502 pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 9502 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is 9502 best known for?

The company is most famous for its electric power supply services in Japan.

What assets are typically shown together with 9502?

Commonly shown alongside 9502: Reckitt Benckiser Group, Caesars, Cadiz