Trade Reckitt Benckiser Group - RB. CFD

What is Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB.)?

Reckitt Benckiser Group is a multinational consumer goods company specializing in health, hygiene, and home products. Established through the merger of Reckitt & Colman and Benckiser in 1999, the company operates globally, offering a diverse portfolio of well-known brands. Its product range includes over-the-counter medicines, cleaning agents, and personal care items. The company emphasizes research and development to innovate and improve product efficacy and safety. It serves both individual consumers and institutional clients, maintaining a presence in numerous countries worldwide. Reckitt Benckiser Group focuses on sustainability initiatives, aiming to reduce environmental impact through responsible sourcing, waste reduction, and energy efficiency. The company’s organizational structure supports various market segments, including health and wellness, hygiene, and home care. It has established partnerships and collaborations to enhance its product offerings and expand its market reach. Overall, Reckitt Benckiser Group is recognized for its contribution to consumer health and hygiene sectors, maintaining a significant role in the global fast-moving consumer goods industry.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current session activity, with Reckitt Benckiser Group at £51.8. The price has fluctuated from £50.22 to £52.1, reflecting a daily change of 0%.

FAQ: Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB.)

What is the current price of RB. stock?

The latest price is £51.8.

Does RB. pay dividends?

Reckitt Benckiser Group pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does RB. have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Reckitt Benckiser has an official regional office in the UAE located in Dubai Internet City.

What is RB. best known for?

The company is most famous for its consumer health, hygiene, and home products.

What assets are typically shown together with RB.?

Commonly shown alongside RB.: Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc