Trade Chemed Corp - CHE CFD

What is Chemed Corp (CHE)?

Chemed Corporation is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in healthcare services and related businesses. It operates through two main subsidiaries: VITAS Healthcare, which provides hospice care services, and Roto-Rooter, a plumbing, drain cleaning, and water cleanup services provider. The company serves a broad range of customers across the United States, focusing on delivering specialized healthcare and essential home services. Chemed's hospice care segment offers end-of-life care, pain management, and emotional support to patients and their families. The plumbing services division addresses residential and commercial plumbing needs, including emergency repairs and maintenance. Established with a focus on service-oriented businesses, Chemed has developed a reputation for operational expertise and customer service. The company’s business model emphasizes steady demand sectors, combining healthcare and home services to maintain diversified revenue streams. Chemed Corporation is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and its operations reflect a commitment to addressing critical needs in healthcare and home maintenance.

Chemed Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday trading trends, with Choice Hotels International Inc priced at $386.77. The range for today stretches from $378.57 to $386.62, with a daily percentage change of +0.3064%.

FAQ: Chemed Corp (CHE)

What is the current price of CHE stock?

Chemed Corp is currently priced at $386.77.

Does CHE pay dividends?

Chemed Corp pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does CHE have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Chemed Corp does not have an official presence or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners and distributors.

What is CHE best known for?

Chemed Corp is most famous for its healthcare services and plumbing operations.

What assets are typically shown together with CHE?

Commonly shown alongside CHE: AstraZeneca - SEK, Guardant Health, iShares Global Infrastructure ETF