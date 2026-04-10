HomeMarketsSharesAstraZeneca PLC - SEK

Trade AstraZeneca PLC - SEK - AZNs CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-10 15:06:06
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread5
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
SEK 1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.015652 %
(-SEK 3.10)

Trade size with leverage ~ SEK 20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ SEK 19,000.00

-0.01565%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
SEK 1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.006571 %
(-SEK 1.30)

Trade size with leverage ~ SEK 20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ SEK 19,000.00

-0.00657%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencySEK
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeSweden
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close1896.6
Open1904.5
1-Year Change54%
Day's Range1896.1 - 1922.5

Trade AstraZeneca PLC - SEK - AZNs CFD

What is AstraZeneca - SEK (AZNs)?

AstraZeneca is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in the United Kingdom, with significant operations in Sweden. The company focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of prescription medicines across several therapeutic areas including oncology, cardiovascular, respiratory, and immunology. AstraZeneca invests in innovative drug development and collaborates with academic institutions, healthcare providers, and other industry partners. The company operates globally, with a diverse portfolio of products addressing various medical conditions. AstraZeneca is subject to regulatory approvals and compliance standards governing pharmaceutical development and distribution. The company's activities contribute to advancements in medical science and patient care, reflecting ongoing efforts to address unmet medical needs through pharmaceutical innovation.

AstraZeneca - SEK Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing price movements, as AstraZeneca - SEK trades at kr1905.5. The intraday range lies between kr1892.1 and kr1923, with a daily percentage change of +0.1793%.

FAQ: AstraZeneca - SEK (AZNs)

What is the current price of AZNs stock?

The last traded price is kr1905.5.

Does AZNs pay dividends?

AstraZeneca pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does AZNs have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

AstraZeneca has an official regional office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is AZNs best known for?

AstraZeneca is most famous for its pharmaceutical products and innovative drug development.

What assets are typically shown together with AZNs?

Commonly shown alongside AZNs: Hawkins Inc, Xtrackers MSCI Europe Health Care Screened UCITS ETF, Ameriprise Financial Inc

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