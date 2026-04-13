Trade CGI Group Inc (CA) - GIBa CFD

What is CGI Group Inc (CA) (GIBa)?

CGI Group Inc is a global information technology and business consulting services company headquartered in Canada. It provides a wide range of services including systems integration, application development and management, infrastructure services, and consulting. CGI serves clients across various industries such as government, financial services, telecommunications, and healthcare. The company operates through multiple delivery centers worldwide, offering end-to-end IT solutions aimed at improving business performance and efficiency. It has grown through organic development and acquisitions, establishing a significant presence in the global IT services market.

CGI Group Inc (CA) Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the current session activity for WSP Global Inc, trading at C$101.15. Price movement today ranges from C$95.78 to C$101.03, with a daily change of +4.716%.

FAQ: CGI Group Inc (CA) (GIBa)

What is the current price of GIBa stock?

The last recorded price is C$101.15.

Does GIBa pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does GIBa have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

CGI Group Inc has an official regional office in the UAE located in DIFC.

What is GIBa best known for?

CGI Group Inc is most famous for its IT consulting and systems integration services.

What assets are typically shown together with GIBa?

Commonly shown alongside GIBa: Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF, Chemed Corp, Beiersdorf