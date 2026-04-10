Trade Capita PLC - CPI CFD

What is Capita (CPI)?

Capita plc is a UK-based business process outsourcing and professional services company. It provides a range of services including customer management, IT services, consulting, and digital transformation solutions. The company operates across various sectors such as government, healthcare, financial services, and telecommunications. Capita's business model focuses on delivering operational efficiency and technology-driven solutions to its clients. Founded in the 1980s, it has grown through organic development and acquisitions to become one of the largest outsourcing firms in the United Kingdom. The company employs a diverse workforce and maintains a presence in multiple countries, supporting both public and private sector organizations. Capita's services encompass areas such as customer contact centers, IT infrastructure, software development, and professional consulting. Its operations aim to enhance client performance by streamlining processes and implementing innovative technology. The company is structured to address complex business challenges through integrated service offerings and strategic partnerships.

Capita Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday market activity, with Capita priced at £2.62262. The trading range has been from £2.5674 to £2.71228, showing a daily change of +0.3817%.

FAQ: Capita (CPI)

What is the current price of CPI stock?

The latest trading price is £2.62262.

Does CPI pay dividends?

Capita pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does CPI have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Capita operates in the UAE primarily through partnerships without a direct regional office.

What is CPI best known for?

Capita is most famous for its business process outsourcing and professional services.

What assets are typically shown together with CPI?

Commonly shown alongside CPI: Ballys Intralot SA, Kajima Corporation, China Vanke