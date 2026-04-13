Trade Caleres Inc - CAL CFD

What is Caleres Inc (CAL)?

Caleres Inc is an American footwear company engaged in the design, sourcing, marketing, and retailing of footwear for women, men, and children. The company operates through a diverse portfolio of brands that cater to various consumer segments, including casual, dress, and athletic footwear. Caleres manages a network of retail stores as well as an e-commerce platform, providing a broad distribution channel for its products. The company's brand portfolio includes well-known names that have established recognition in the footwear industry. Caleres emphasizes innovation in product design and focuses on meeting consumer preferences across different markets. The company also engages in licensing and wholesale activities, expanding its reach beyond direct retail operations. Headquartered in the United States, Caleres has a history that spans over a century, reflecting its longstanding presence in the footwear sector. It operates with a commitment to quality and aims to maintain a competitive position in the global footwear market.

Caleres Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the trading session's fluctuations, with Sogefi S.p.A. at $12.79. The daily range has been between $12.26 and $12.69, experiencing a change of +1.5261%.

FAQ: Caleres Inc (CAL)

What is the current price of CAL stock?

Caleres Inc is currently priced at $12.79.

Does CAL pay dividends?

Caleres Inc pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does CAL have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Caleres Inc does not have an official regional office, subsidiary, or registered presence in the UAE and operates through partners and distributors.

What is CAL best known for?

Caleres Inc is most famous for its footwear brands and retail operations.

What assets are typically shown together with CAL?

Commonly shown alongside CAL: TriMas Corp, Hormel Foods, Maire S.p.A.