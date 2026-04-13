Trade CAE Inc - CAD - CAE CFD

What is CAE Inc - CAD (CAE)?

CAE Inc. is a Canadian company specializing in simulation technologies and training services primarily for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. Founded in 1947, the company designs and manufactures flight simulators and provides comprehensive training solutions for pilots, maintenance technicians, and other aviation professionals. CAE's offerings include full-flight simulators, training devices, and integrated training services that support airlines, aircraft manufacturers, and military organizations worldwide. The company also delivers training programs for healthcare professionals, focusing on patient safety and clinical skills development. CAE operates a global network of training centers and has established partnerships with various aerospace and defense entities. Its expertise in modeling and simulation technology extends to mission rehearsal and operational training for defense forces. The company emphasizes innovation in virtual and augmented reality applications to enhance training effectiveness. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, CAE plays a significant role in advancing simulation-based training across multiple sectors, contributing to safety and operational efficiency.

CAE Inc - CAD Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading trends with Saputo Inc at C$38.08. The trading session's price has varied between C$36.96 and C$38.11, accompanied by a daily change of -0.3423%.

FAQ: CAE Inc - CAD (CAE)

What is the current price of CAE stock?

The last recorded price is C$38.08.

Does CAE pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CAE have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

CAE Inc has an official regional office presence in the UAE.

What is CAE best known for?

CAE Inc is most famous for its flight simulation and training services.

What assets are typically shown together with CAE?

Commonly shown alongside CAE: Fidelity Financial, Nexa Resources SA, MicroSectors FANG Index 2X Lev