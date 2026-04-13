Trade Fidelity National Financial - FNF CFD

What is Fidelity Financial (FNF)?

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company offers title insurance policies, escrow and closing services, and other related products that facilitate real estate transactions. Fidelity National Financial operates through various subsidiaries, serving homebuyers, lenders, real estate agents, and developers. The firm also provides risk management and technology solutions designed to enhance the efficiency and security of real estate closings. Its services support the integrity and smooth functioning of property transfers and mortgage lending processes across the United States.

Fidelity Financial Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market trading, with Fidelity Financial priced at $47.01. The price has ranged between $46.34 and $47.28 today, showing a daily change of -0.9293%.

FAQ: Fidelity Financial (FNF)

What is the current price of FNF stock?

Fidelity Financial is currently trading at $47.01.

Does FNF pay dividends?

Fidelity Financial pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does FNF have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Fidelity Financial operates in the UAE only through partners and distributors without an official regional office.

What is FNF best known for?

Fidelity Financial is most famous for its insurance and financial services.

What assets are typically shown together with FNF?

Commonly shown alongside FNF: United Parcel, SAP, Lithia Motors Inc