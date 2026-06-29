Trade Lithia Motors Inc - LAD

What is Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)?

Lithia Motors Inc is an American automotive retailer engaged in the sale of new and used vehicles, as well as vehicle maintenance and repair services. The company operates a network of dealerships across the United States, representing multiple automotive brands. Lithia Motors provides financing and insurance products related to vehicle purchases, supporting customers through the entire buying process. The company focuses on delivering a comprehensive automotive retail experience, including parts and service departments. Lithia Motors has expanded through acquisitions and organic growth to become one of the largest automotive retailers in the country. It serves a broad customer base, ranging from individual consumers to commercial clients. The company plays a significant role in the automotive retail industry by combining dealership operations with financial services.

Lithia Motors Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity around Lithia Motors Inc, currently trading at $291.72. Price fluctuations have been recorded between $288.52 and $296.7, with a daily movement of -1.3496%.

FAQ: Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)

What is the current price of LAD stock?

The stock is currently valued at $291.72.

Does LAD pay dividends?

Lithia Motors Inc pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does LAD have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Lithia Motors Inc does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners and distributors.

What is LAD best known for?

The company is most famous for its automotive retail services and dealerships.

What assets are typically shown together with LAD?

Commonly shown alongside LAD: Magnachip Semiconductor Corp, Enea SA, JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF