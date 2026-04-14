Trade Magnachip Semiconductor Corp - MX CFD

What is Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX)?

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp is a semiconductor company that designs, develops, and manufactures analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its product portfolio includes display driver ICs, power management ICs, and other semiconductor components used in consumer electronics, communication devices, and industrial applications. The company serves a global market with a focus on providing solutions that enhance device performance and energy efficiency. Magnachip Semiconductor operates research and development facilities to innovate and improve its product offerings. It collaborates with original equipment manufacturers and technology companies to integrate its semiconductor solutions into various electronic products. The company’s activities contribute to advancements in display technology and power management within the semiconductor industry.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing session dynamics, as Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc stands at $3.12. The instrument’s price has ranged from $3.04 to $3.09 today, reflecting a daily move of +0.6536%.

FAQ: Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX)

What is the current price of MX stock?

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp is priced at $3.12 currently.

Does MX pay dividends?

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp pays dividends; via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does MX have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official office or subsidiary.

What is MX best known for?

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp is most famous for its analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products.

What assets are typically shown together with MX?

Commonly shown alongside MX: iShares S&P 500 Health Care Sector UCITS ETF, Fingerprint Card, Keysight Technologies Inc.